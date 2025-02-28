Nobody made me a star, only God, says Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has acknowledged God as being behind her career success, boasting that nobody but Almighty God made her a star.

The actress declared that God is solely responsible for her success in the film industry.

Speaking at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), 2025 Media Sales Conference in Lagos, Akindele noted that her success in the film industry was the result of her hard work and commitment.

She did, however, say that veteran singer D’banj played a role in her professional achievement.

She asserted , “Nobody made me a star, only God. I wrote my script, and that was it. The first ‘Jenifa’ was released in 2009, and that was the turning point.

“Amidst the buzz, a club owner reached out to host me at his club, and I met D’banj there.

“He asked what I was doing with the ‘Jenifa’ brand. I said, ‘I have moved on. I will do another thing.’ He said, ‘No. You have to milk it. It should not go like that. That’s a brand. Go and write another script.’ He gave me some money, and I went back and continued writing.”

Funke Akindele came into the limelight after starring in the popular sitcom I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002. Her big break came in 2008 when she starred in the movie Jenifa.

She holds the record for the highest-grossing producer in Nigerian cinema.