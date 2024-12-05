Connect with us

Skit maker, Taaooma welcomes first child with husband Abula
Published

1 hour ago

on

Skit maker, Taaooma welcomes first child with husband Abula

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, popularly known as Taaooma, has announced the birth of her first child, Amani Korede Makeda Greene.

The baby, born on November 7, 2024, was revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post shared by Taaooma on December 5, 2024.

The announcement was posted along with a video showcasing precious moments and a glimpse of her newborn.

Various Fans and celebrities across social media have flooded her pages with congratulatory messages, celebrating this new chapter for the popular entertainer and her husband, Abdulaziz Oladimeji Greene, popularly called Abula.

Taaooma, popularly recognized for her comedic skits mimicking African mothers, continues to inspire many with her talent, adaptability and now her journey into motherhood.

This milestone adds to her list of accomplishments, marking a joyous moment for her family and fans

