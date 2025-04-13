Funke Akindele speaks on recent breakdown

Connect with us

Nollywood super star Funke Akindele has given a graphic details of how she broke down recently while tackling personal issues, including the death of her mother and the challenge of single parenthood.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the Nollywood office star spoke about being accused of underpaying someone who featured in her movie, her crashed marriage and having to raise her kids alone.

Akindele shared the challenges of having to cope with the above, adding that it led to a breakdown.

“I do not like to mourn. I remember when my mom passed on, I just wanted to get out of it quickly.

“I like to get out of the situation quickly. I do not allow myself to break down, and it affected me after my mom’s death. And I almost died.

“My heart was aching, and something happened online. For the first time, I took my phone, I went live on social media, and I’m like, you all should leave me alone.

“Do I know this person? No, this person came to act in my movie, got paid, and left. Why are you accusing me of something I didn’t do wrong?

“Do you know what I’m going through? I lost my mum, my marriage fell apart, I lost in politics, I have to get back to work, I have to earn a living.

“ I have children I’m raising alone, and you are stressing me. So, for the first time, I cried. I broke down for weeks,” she said.

