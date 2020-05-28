...as Trump threatens executive order

Adebayo Obajemu (with agency report)

For fact-checking his tweets, President Donald Trump has accussed Twitter of interfering in U.S. elections

Last week, Twitter issued fact check of Trump’s tweets for first time

Amidst the row, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on social media on Thursday, according to local media reports.

According to an unnamed White House officials, Trump is bent on coming hard on social media after microblogging site, Twitter, tagged Mr Trump’s tweets on mail-in voting as misleading.

In the controversial series of tweets, the president informed his over 80 million followers that voting through mail, otherwise known as mail-in ballots, was prone to fraud.

Shortly after, Twitter tagged the tweets with a circled exclamation mark followed by the text: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” in a hyperlink.

The link takes readers to a Twitter fact-check page that debunks the claim.

Entering the fray, Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly faulted Twitter for fact-checking Mr Trump’s tweets.

Zuckerberg reasoned the social media platforms should not be the “arbiters of truth”, according to the New York Post.

The paper said the Facebook CEO spoke in an interview with Fox News scheduled to air on Thursday.

“We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.

“In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that,” he reportedly said