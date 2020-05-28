Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank Plc has launched the AccessMore app, a new mobile payment application built on cutting- edge technology, offering tailored and personalized services, and excellent customer experience. The app was built out of the need to deliver to its customers, a world-class banking experience from anywhere and at any time.

Its unique features and benefits help create a wholesome banking experience for its users which positions it as the best digital bank in Africa. These features include Dubai Visa application, Local & International flight bookings, Target savings, Foreign currency transfers, Theme and Colour Scheme Personalization, Customizable Dashboards, Improved Beneficiary Management, Self-Pay QR generation for Intra-bank Transfers, Better customer experience, Account opening for new customers (personal and business), Self-Limit setting, and lots more.

Speaking on the motive behind the invention, CEO Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, stated: “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers, we have risen to the challenge to ensure that they have access to their funds and can conveniently initiate transactions while keeping safe at home.

“To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we worked with first-class tech experts to build the AccessMore app to suit our customers’ lifestyles and meet their financial needs”

He added: “The AccessMore mobile app doesn’t only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, it accommodates the unique needs of existing users delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world-class platform