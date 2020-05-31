Adebayo Obajemu

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai has emphasized the importance of technology if Nigeria is to join the richer, industrialised countries of the world.

Speaking along side other experts at a virtual colloquium tagged Government Unusual: Innovative Economic Solutions to Unlock Mass Prosperity held on Saturday afternoon, el- Rufai said investment in digital technology is a priority if Africa must join the league of developed countries.

He said, “Investing aggressively in digital technology is the only way Africa can preserve its growth and continue to lift people out of poverty. We must invest in the digital because henceforth, every sector of governance and living will depend on the digital.”

He hinted that one of the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic was the need for Nigeria to embrace technological advancement so that Nigerians could benefit from the numerous opportunities that came with it; and pointed at the recent decision to crash right of way charges as the first way to go.