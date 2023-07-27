BREAKING: Nigeria beat Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have beaten co-hosts Australia 3-2 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian side went behind towards the end of first half, but goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala ensured that they got the better of the spirited Australians.

The victory means that the Falcons now have four points, level with Canada, but sit top of Group B on goals scored, and are in pole position to make the second round.

