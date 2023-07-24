Australia's Grant talks up clash with Super Falcons 

Australia defender, Charli Grant, has spoken ahead her side’s upcoming clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria, noting that the Thursday’s encounter will an open affair.

The Matildas will take on the Super Falcons in their second Group B game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

The Aussies had a difficult time breaking down debutants, Republic of Ireland in their opening fixture last week Thursday.

The Irish ladies defended in numbers in the game making it difficult for Australia’s attacking players to express themselves.

”It will probably be a bit more of an open game on Thursday because Ireland do sit in a block and Nigeria do like to press high,” Grant, 21, said at a press conference.

“So the game against Nigeria might even give Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord more of an opportunity to shine even more.”