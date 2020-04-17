Adebayo Obajemu

As a measure of the fact that for fraudsters no target is too big, the cell phone of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu has been hacked according to a statement from the state government released on Thursday.

The phone was then “used to call members of the public including Government Officials,” the state’s information commissioner, Chidi Aroh, wrote in the statement.

“It has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN Cell Phone Line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said Phone Line.”