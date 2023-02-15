Ugwuanyi shuns Atiku's campaign rally after welcoming ex-VP to Enugu

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu State, on Tuesday, stayed away from the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Although Ugwuanyi was present when Atiku visited the government house, the governor was not at the venue of the campaign rally.

The governor is a member of the G5 governors, a group of five PDP governors who are at loggerheads with Atiku.

Other members of the group are, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

They are demanding the resignation of Ayu as the party’s national chairperson.

The PDP presidential campaign team also held a meeting with traditional rulers in the state.