Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as Nigerian Education Loan Fund chair

Business

Published

19 hours ago

on

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Jim Ovia, renowned banker and businessman, as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity), disclosed this in a press statement he issued Friday in Abuja.

Mr. Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.

The National Student Loan Programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the implementing institution of this innovation, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.

The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds and of ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.

Obinna Ezugwu.

