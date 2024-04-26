Connect with us

Workers trapped as building collapses in Kano
American school in Abuja promises to refund $760k of Yahaya Bello’s children school fees

Anambra school emerges winner of National Girls in ICT competition

Fire outbreak at Lagos airport forces flights diversion

JUST IN: Over 100 inmates escape as rain destroys Suleja Prisons

More emphasis should be given to polytechnic education - Odeyemi

Abia govt fumes over killing of innocent citizen by policeman, says culprit must face the law

Oluremi Tinubu lays foundation of alternative girls high school in Osun

British School Abuja probes viral video of students being bullied

Owner of Chinese supermarket which barred Nigerian from entry flees

21 hours ago

Many workers are reported to have been trapped at a collapsed building in Kano State.

The building is located in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

At least, 11 persons are trapped under the rubble, sources disclosed to Daily Trust.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing while some corpses have been recovered. Two persons were rescued to have been rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Details later…

