Workers trapped as building collapses in Kano

Many workers are reported to have been trapped at a collapsed building in Kano State.

The building is located in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

At least, 11 persons are trapped under the rubble, sources disclosed to Daily Trust.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing while some corpses have been recovered. Two persons were rescued to have been rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Details later…

