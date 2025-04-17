APC, NNPP Clash Over Alleged Kwankwaso Defection Plans

A fresh political spat has erupted between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over claims that NNPP’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning to return to the APC.

The controversy began after APC National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, declared that the NNPP was “dead” and that Kwankwaso was already making moves to rejoin the ruling party.

Ganduje made the statement on Tuesday while receiving members of the Tinubu Support Group at the APC national headquarters in Abuja. “The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave,” he said. “Kwankwaso wants to come back, and we will welcome him.”

Reacting swiftly, the NNPP dismissed Ganduje’s claims as baseless and politically motivated. Ladipo Johnson, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, described the remarks as “inconsequential” and “panic-driven,” asserting that Kwankwaso remained firmly committed to the NNPP project.

“Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has not—repeat, not—indicated any intention to join the APC,” Johnson told The PUNCH. “He is focused on rebuilding and strengthening the NNPP and is actively engaging with stakeholders across the country to position the party for the 2027 elections.”

He accused Ganduje of being “in panic mode” over Kwankwaso’s rising political influence. “Kwankwaso adds more value to any political setting than Ganduje could ever bring,” Johnson said.

In Osun State, NNPP Chairman Dr. Tosin Odeyemi also slammed Ganduje’s comments, urging him to focus on addressing the APC’s failings instead of chasing shadows.

“Kwankwaso is a visionary leader. He would not align himself with a party that has plunged the country into economic hardship,” Odeyemi said. “Rather than spreading unfounded rumors, Ganduje should worry about the APC’s credibility crisis.”

However, within the APC, particularly in Kano State, party officials have dismissed Kwankwaso’s potential return as unwelcome. The party’s state Public Relations Officer, Ahmed S. Aruwa, branded Kwankwaso a “political liability,” accusing him of wrecking parties he joined.

“He destroyed the PDP, now he’s dismantling the NNPP. We don’t need him in APC,” Aruwa said. “His interest in rejoining is purely selfish—he wants to position himself for a presidential run in 2031 after Tinubu’s second term.”

Aruwa further insisted that any talk of Kwankwaso’s return must begin with a reconciliation with Ganduje. “If he is serious, he must first make peace with Ganduje,” he added.

Despite the heated exchange, Kwankwaso himself has remained silent, as speculation continues to swirl over his next political move.