2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has named Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as the top three most preferred first-choice universities by candidates for the 2025/2026 academic session.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ish-aq Oloyede, made the announcement on Monday during the 2025 Policy Meeting held in Abuja. He noted that the three universities emerged as the most sought-after by candidates in this year’s admissions cycle.

In a related announcement at the same event, JAMB unveiled the top scorers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State recorded the highest score with 375 out of a possible 400.

He selected the University of Lagos as his first choice to study Mechanical Engineering.

The second highest scorer, Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, scored 374 and chose Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), also for Mechanical Engineering.

The third highest scorer, Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, earned 373 and also selected UNILAG to study the same course.

JAMB’s statistics show that all three top scorers are male and expressed interest in studying Mechanical Engineering, highlighting a trend in both gender representation and course preference among the highest-performing candidates.