Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

JAMB pegs 2025/2026 university admission cut-off mark at 150

Education in Nigeria

JUST IN: FG fixes minimum admission age at 16, declares off-CAPS entries illegal

Education in Nigeria

Lagos reactivates job portal to recruit teachers

Education in Nigeria

Outrage as students, alumni reject renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan

Education in Nigeria

JAMB releases mop-up UTME schedule for Saturday, 28th June

Education in Nigeria

Hon. Abayomi Adegoke Resumes as OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Board Chairman

Education in Nigeria

Teachers' Recruitment: Abia Govt to Hold Orientation Programme for Successful Applicants

Education in Nigeria

11 CBT centres, registrants to face sanction over fingerprint infringements – JAMB

Education in Nigeria

Teachers’ Recruitment: Abia govt announces date for final upload of acceptance letters, others

Education in Nigeria

2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions

Published

2 hours ago

on

2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has named Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as the top three most preferred first-choice universities by candidates for the 2025/2026 academic session.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ish-aq Oloyede, made the announcement on Monday during the 2025 Policy Meeting held in Abuja. He noted that the three universities emerged as the most sought-after by candidates in this year’s admissions cycle.

In a related announcement at the same event, JAMB unveiled the top scorers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State recorded the highest score with 375 out of a possible 400.

He selected the University of Lagos as his first choice to study Mechanical Engineering.

The second highest scorer, Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, scored 374 and chose Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), also for Mechanical Engineering.

The third highest scorer, Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, earned 373 and also selected UNILAG to study the same course.

JAMB’s statistics show that all three top scorers are male and expressed interest in studying Mechanical Engineering, highlighting a trend in both gender representation and course preference among the highest-performing candidates.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *