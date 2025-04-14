Eedris Abdulkareem’s anti-Tinubu song garners traction

Renowned Nigerian rapper and social critic Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest track, “Tell Your Papa,” has posted an impressive milestone despite being banned by the National Broadcasting Commission.

The song, which lampoons President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has gained the attention of several Nigerians and has been making waves on social media.

According to the latest statistics YouTube statistics, ‘Tell Your Papa’ has had over 22,754 views on YouTube with 1,200 likes and the video numbers have since skyrocketed to 82,138 views and 2,600 likes, on YouTube too, indicating a surge in popularity amid the controversy.

On Spotify, the song has also reached a notable milestone with over 30,116 streams, indicating that Nigerians are still streaming the song despite the ban.

The NBC ignited criticism after it banned “Tell Your Papa” from airplay on April 10.

The commission referenced a breach of broadcasting code, but, Eedris Abdulkareem in a rebuttal reportedy criticised the government for suppressing dissent and constructive criticism.

He likened the ban to the censorship of his iconic hit “Jaga Jaga” in 2004, accusing the current administration of being “insensitive and vindictive”.

Abdulkareem took to Instagram to express his views on the ban, stating, “It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime by the government.”

The ban was also faulted by the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, which predicted that the ban would be counterproductive and make people want to stream it more.

Similarly, in a statement on Sunday, Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka also criticised the NBC over the ban, describing it as a return to the culture of censorship and a threat to the right to free expression.

In a statement issued from New York University, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, Soyinka frowned at the the action and its wider meaning, adding that it echoed past attempts to stifle artistic and socio-political commentary in Nigeria.

He expressed irony in suggesting that the ban did not go far enough, stating, “It is not only the allegedly offensive record that should be banned – the musician himself should be proscribed. Next, PMAN, or whatever musical association of which Abdulkareem is a member, should also go under the hammer.”

The literary icon warned that such censorship was not only counterproductive but also dangerous to democratic development.

Soyinka urged the relevant regulatory body to reverse what he described as a “petulant irrationality,” warning that any government that only tolerates praise-singers has already commenced a downhill slide into the abyss.”

Soyinka noted that he had not listened to the banned song but stressed that the issue transcends content and concerns a fundamental democratic principle.

“The ban is a boost to the artist’s nest egg, thanks to free governmental promotion. Mr. Abdulkareem must be currently warbling his merry way all the way to the bank. I envy him,” he added.

Some fans have also reacted to the ban on the song.

A fan on YouTube, Sheggzyunited, wrote, “Naija government, this is 2025, for goodness sake. There is no single lie in the song.”

Asa Anthony also wrote, “They were too quick to ban it because the message was well passed. We mount on streaming platforms and social media.”

A user on Instagram, directorjoelmatt, said, “Our government don’t like the truth.”