I didn’t assault Tinubu's son, Seyi, with my song – Eedris Abdulkareem
Published

3 hours ago

on

Eedris Abdulkareem, a veteran Nigerian rapper and social critic, has said that he did not attack Seyi Tinubu with his new song, “Tell Your Papa.”

He said he was merely responding to the president’s son’s assertions that his father, Bola Tinubu, is Nigeria’s best-ever president.

Abdulkareem made this clarification on Channels Television’s ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ .

He noted that his new song ‘Tell Your Papa’ was not an attack on Seyi but a call for the president’s son to tell his father to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

“Nigerian youths are just asking for basics: electricity, security, enabling economic environment, job creation and not palliatives.

“So, why should I attack Seyi Tinubu personally? If Seyi Tinubu never talked about it, I wouldn’t have recorded a song like that. So, I am replying to the video that he made. If he had kept quiet, I wouldn’t have said anything. I am inspired by Seyi Tinubu to record that song,” he said.

Recall that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) instantly labelled Abdulkareem’s new song as improper and banned it from radio and television.

Many Nigerians, including Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, have condemned the prohibition.

