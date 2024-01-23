Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart
Advertisement

Entertainment

Burna Boy announced as one of headline performers at 2024 Grammy

Entertainment

Mr. Ibu returns home from hospital

Entertainment

'Una show me pepper o,' Tiwa Savage says after being robbed in London

Entertainment

'I wanted to run mad, I felt my world collapsing,' Toyin Abraham says she was hospitalised after N500m movie leaked

Entertainment

Court throws out Davido’s preliminary objection to breach of contract Suit

Entertainment

Woman, 43, seeks divorce after five children, says husband impotent

Entertainment

Threat to life: Tiwa Savage petitions Lagos CP, says Davido should be held responsible if...

Entertainment

NNPC gifts N200k voucher to lady mocked for waking up at 4:50am to cook for husband

Entertainment

President of Burundi calls for stoning of gay couples

Entertainment

‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart

Published

8 hours ago

on

‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart

A song by David Adeleke, alias Davido, ‘Unavailable,’ has made the entire top 10 spots on the Amazon ‘Best Sellers in Songs’ chart in the United States.

According to the chart released on Monday, various versions of the song filled the coveted spots.

‘Unavailable’ is a hit song from ‘Timeless’, Davido’s fourth studio album, which was released on March 31, 2023.

Since its release, several artistes and producers have put out their spins on the song.

On August 14, Davido also teamed up with Major Lazer, the Jamaican-American electronic music trio, for a new version of ‘Unavailable’.

A few days after, the singer dropped another remix for ‘Unavailable’, featuring Latto, the US rapper.

Advertisement

Some of the versions currently dominating the Amazon ‘Best Sellers in Songs (top 100 paid)’ chart includes ‘Unavailable’ explicit, ‘Unavailable’ Latto remix, ‘Unavailable’ slowed down, and ‘Unavailable’ sped up.

Others are ‘Unavailable’ acapella, ‘Unavailable’ Major Lazer remix, and ‘Unavailable’ Sean Paul, Ding Dong remix.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *