‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart

A song by David Adeleke, alias Davido, ‘Unavailable,’ has made the entire top 10 spots on the Amazon ‘Best Sellers in Songs’ chart in the United States.

According to the chart released on Monday, various versions of the song filled the coveted spots.

‘Unavailable’ is a hit song from ‘Timeless’, Davido’s fourth studio album, which was released on March 31, 2023.

Since its release, several artistes and producers have put out their spins on the song.

On August 14, Davido also teamed up with Major Lazer, the Jamaican-American electronic music trio, for a new version of ‘Unavailable’.

A few days after, the singer dropped another remix for ‘Unavailable’, featuring Latto, the US rapper.

Advertisement

Some of the versions currently dominating the Amazon ‘Best Sellers in Songs (top 100 paid)’ chart includes ‘Unavailable’ explicit, ‘Unavailable’ Latto remix, ‘Unavailable’ slowed down, and ‘Unavailable’ sped up.

Others are ‘Unavailable’ acapella, ‘Unavailable’ Major Lazer remix, and ‘Unavailable’ Sean Paul, Ding Dong remix.