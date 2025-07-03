Burna Boy rolls out 15-track list for new album ‘No Sign of Weakness

Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed the official track list for his upcoming album, “No Sign of Weakness,” due for release on Friday, July 11.

The self-proclaimed African Giant shared the 15-track lineup via his Instagram page on Wednesday, accompanied by the album’s artwork showing him seated opposite himself in a dimly lit office-style setting.

He captioned the post, “THE OFFICIAL TRACK-LIST FOR MY NEW ALBUM #NOSIGNOFWEAKNESS out July 11 :rocket:”.

Tracks on the album include “No Panic”, “Tatata”, “Dem Dey”, “28 Grams”, “Kabiyesi”, “Come Gimme”, “Pardon”, and “Sweet Love”.

The project showcases a lineup international artistes such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

Burna Boy’s last album, “I Told Them…” won him critical acclaim and Grammy recognition. With “No Sign of Weakness,” the singer appears to be stepping into a new chapter of introspection and lyrical boldness.

“No Sign of Weakness” is the singer’s eighth studio album.