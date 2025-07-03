Connect with us

Burna Boy rolls out 15-track list for new album 'No Sign of Weakness
Woven with Pride: The Story Behind Hausa Traditional Outfits

Why I left Annie — 2Baba

Broadcaster Frank Edoho confirms breakdown of second marriage

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial nears conclusion as closing arguments begin

Trendupp Awards 2025: Full Nominee List Unveiled, Honouring Nigeria’s Top Digital Creators

R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdose, Lawyers Say His Life Is in Danger

Actor sues Tyler Perry for $260m, alleges sexual harassment, assault

Actress Joke Jigan Welcomes a new born, Mateo

Most followed Tiktoker Khaby Lame deported from US over visa infringements

Published

5 hours ago

Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed the official track list for his upcoming album, “No Sign of Weakness,” due for release on Friday, July 11.

The self-proclaimed African Giant shared the 15-track lineup via his Instagram page on Wednesday, accompanied by the album’s artwork showing him seated opposite himself in a dimly lit office-style setting.

He captioned the post, “THE OFFICIAL TRACK-LIST FOR MY NEW ALBUM #NOSIGNOFWEAKNESS out July 11 :rocket:”.

Tracks on the album include “No Panic”, “Tatata”, “Dem Dey”, “28 Grams”, “Kabiyesi”, “Come Gimme”, “Pardon”, and “Sweet Love”.
The project showcases a lineup international artistes such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

Burna Boy’s last album, “I Told Them…” won him critical acclaim and Grammy recognition. With “No Sign of Weakness,” the singer appears to be stepping into a new chapter of introspection and lyrical boldness.

“No Sign of Weakness” is the singer’s eighth studio album.

