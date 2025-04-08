Burna Boy to Nigerian Artists: Social media fans won’t fill stadiums, aim for global success

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has advised fellow artists not to be misled by their popularity on Nigerian social media. He pointed out that while these platforms may show high engagement, they don’t necessarily translate into substantial earnings or large-scale live performances.​

In a recent Instagram story, Burna Boy shared insights into streaming revenues, highlighting the differences between Nigerian and international markets. He noted that one million streams in Nigeria yield approximately $300 to $400, whereas the same number in the UK, US, or Europe can bring in $3,000 to $4,000. He emphasized that topping Nigerian streaming charts shouldn’t be a primary goal, suggesting artists should “aim higher or do other businesses on the side.”​

Burna Boy’s perspective is informed by his own experiences. He made history by selling out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium for his ‘Love Damini’ concert, becoming the first African artist to achieve this feat in the UK. Reflecting on this accomplishment, he remarked, “I told them that I’m a genius.” ​

Burna Boy’s message encourages artists to broaden their focus beyond local digital metrics, aiming for global recognition and sustainable success in the music industry.