Femi Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy in Lagos

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, recently hosted Nigerian music artists Wizkid and Burna Boy at his home in Lagos.

Otedola described the visit as a privilege and a chance to share ideas.

Otedola shared photos on social media, saying, “A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons @wizkidayo @burnaboy at my Lagos home. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats …F.Ote.”

Wizkid and Burna Boy are two of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats artists, known worldwide for their music.

Otedola’s post highlights the growing success of Afrobeats and its impact on the global music scene.