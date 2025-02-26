Connect with us

Entertainment

Femi Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy in Lagos
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Killing Me Softly,' Grammy Award winning singer Roberta Flack dies at 88

Entertainment

Ini Edo mourns father, says he's her greatest cheerleader’

Entertainment

Music star, Odumodublvck involved in car crash

Entertainment

The Business of Controversy: How Scandal Drives Nigeria’s Media, Creative Success  

Entertainment

Nedu denies allegations of fraud, plans legal action against VeryDarkMan

Entertainment

My father-in-law has taken Naira Marley’s side, Mohbad's wife alleges

Entertainment

Alleged assault on Ogun officials: Singer Portable ranted ₦2m bail

Entertainment

'I was assaulted by Naira Marley, associates,' MohBad's wife says her life is under threat 

Entertainment

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in Hollywood shooting case

Entertainment

Femi Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy in Lagos

Published

2 mins ago

on

Femi Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy in Lagos

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, recently hosted Nigerian music artists Wizkid and Burna Boy at his home in Lagos.

Otedola described the visit as a privilege and a chance to share ideas.

Otedola shared photos on social media, saying, “A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons @wizkidayo @burnaboy at my Lagos home. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats …F.Ote.”

Wizkid and Burna Boy are two of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats artists, known worldwide for their music.

Otedola’s post highlights the growing success of Afrobeats and its impact on the global music scene.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *