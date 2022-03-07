BREAKING: Niger gov, Sanni-Bello takes over APC leadership

Abubakar Sanni-Bello, has taken over as the Chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The governor arrived the national secretariat of the party on Monday and took over the affairs of the party as the new national caretaker committee chairman, in what seemed like a palace coup.

On arrival, Governor Bello who was being cheered and referred to as ‘chairman’ by some party faithful quickly entered into a closed-door meeting with some party chieftains.

The move is contrary to the position of secretary of the national caretaker committee, Senator James Akpan Udohedehe, who had earlier dismissed the reported removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni as fake news.

Akpanudoedehe denied any planned change of leadership in the party, describing it as fake news.

He stated in a statement earlier on Monday: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

Meanwhile, before the governor’s arrival, police and other security operatives on Monday, took over the secretariat.

As early as 8am on Monday, policemen had taken strategic positions in and around the secretariat, restricting human and vehicular movements, in what they said was part of efforts to maintain law and order.