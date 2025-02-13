The All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially outsourced to a private company, Tunmef Global Limited, nationwide digital registration of members.

The party contracted the company to begin a nationwide digital membership registration with a view of having a comprehensive and up-to-date database of its members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The signing of the agreement with the contractor was concluded at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday night.

In attendance were the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; his counterpart in Cross Rivers, Bassey Otu; and Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

Others were the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the National Working Committee, and state chairmen of the party.

In his address Uzodimma stated that the initiative highlights the ruling party’s resolve to leverage technology to bolster its internal processes and maintain its position as a leading political force in Nigeria.

He said, “We must thank Mr President, Bola Tinubu for the wisdom of toeing this path of digital order. All over the world, no one is using analogue anymore. It is now the digital economy, digital politics, and even digital social order that we are parading globally.

“This will confirm the integrity of our membership register as a party. If we say we have 10 million people, it must be so. When we go to cast our votes, if we have one million or 500,000 persons in Lagos State, we expect that at least within our folds, 500,000 persons will vote for us because every political party is driven by ideology.

“So, we call on the consultant to endeavour to run this project so we can complete this project within record time. We are not afraid of what the opposition will say. We must organise our party to be respected all over the world.

“APC is not a party built on a platform that is expecting no contest. There is no democracy anywhere in the world without contest. We are expecting the contest but Nigerians will decide.”