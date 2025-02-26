Tinubu passes confidence vote on APC leadership

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, has passed a vote of confidence in the ability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, noting that he trusts the leadership to build the nation and significantly contribute to Africa’s growth.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday while addressing the APC Caucus meeting at the State House in Abuja.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the APC.

“We can steer the future of this country and make a difference. I like what is happening around the world.

“It is teaching a lesson that we, particularly Nigeria, is a great African country that can build and help Africa to grow,” he said.

He underscored the importance of achieving food sovereignty and not just food security to better reposition the country as a nation with the capacity to reposition the continent.

“I am a very happy man; the sunny side of this country is on the horizon. Things are getting better; the days of gloom are gone.

”We are looking at the brighter and sunnier side of our country and our people.

He reassured the party members of his resolve to deliver in spite of the misleading, baseless, and pessimistic assertions made by his critics.

Tinubu noted the challenges confronting Nigerians regarding some of the policies introduced by his administration.

He said the fuel subsidy would have wrecked the country and denied citizens the opportunities of benefiting from the well-intended government interventions.

“Our determination to deliver is unshaken in spite of the cacophony of misguided, unfounded and gloomy claims on the stage of the nation made by our detractors.

“They will continue to do it, but we are extremely focused,” he said.

Tinubu appealed to the APC Caucus members to further bear with his administration.

“Our strategic repositioning requires us to build on our success and project a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“I am here promising that we are doing that. I have a commitment to our manifesto, progressive ideas and the belief.”

Tinubu commended the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for the successes recorded in various elections.

“I thank the chairman of our party, Thank you, Mr Chairman. You have earned accolades from various elections.

“You are our pride; we have a hard-working individual who has led the party so well and the members of the working committee.” President Tinubu added.

Sen. Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara West) testified during the APC Caucus meeting that the security situation had significantly improved in Zamfara.

(NAN)