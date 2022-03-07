Sunday Adeyemo, Yoruba nation agitator, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been released from detention by the government of Republic of Benin.

The activist was released on Monday to the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a Triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land

