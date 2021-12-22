Some traders traveling to Kano from Kaduna were abducted by bandits along the dreaded Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road on Wednesday.
The traders’ convoy was reportedly attacked by the bandits in the morning, who later took them away into the forests.
A local, Malam Umaru said the traders were travelling in a convoy of over 20 vehicles with police escort.
According to him,the bandits struck at a bend near Udawa after Buruku and abducted not fewer than 70 traders from Umaru’s community and scores of others from neighboring villages .
He said in Hausa language that calls on the phone of some of the missing traders, were answered by the bandits, a development that confirmed the about a hundred traders were in captivity, Vanguard reported.
Reaction from the police in Kaduna on the incident, is still being awaited.