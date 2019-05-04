Bandits attack ex-gov Bafarawa’s home, kill one, abduct nephew

Suspected bandits have attacked the residence of the former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, killing his security guard, Abdullahi Jijji.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the former governor launched a foundation in Abuja named after him which he said would help in proffering solutions to the incessant banditry and kidnapping, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria.

According to Daily Trust, the attackers also abducted his 16 year-old nephew, Abdulrasheed Sa’idu who was at the house at the time.

Director General, Bafarawa Foundation, Dr. Sulaiman Shu’aibu Shinkafi who confirmed that attack said the attack occurred around 9pm on Friday.

He noted that the bandits, numbering about 60 and armed with AK47 riffles came on motorcycles and bought N5, 000 fuel in the town before attacking the house.

When Daily Trust contacted, the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, DSP Muhammad Sadiq said he was not aware of such attack.