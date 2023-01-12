Bandits attack Abuja community, kill man, abduct family members

Bandits have attacked the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing one Benjamin Ogundare and abducting his family members.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at about 1 am, leading to tension in the area.

The incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School Ushafa, close to the popular Going-Park.

The deceased was said to have struggled with the gun-wielding kidnappers before he was gunned down.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh said, “On Wednesday, January 11, around 6am, the Police Control Room received a distress call that armed hoodlums stormed Ushafa village via the Bwari area council of the FCT.

“The information was relayed to the Bwari divisional police headquarters and other security apparatus of the command around the area mobilised tactical and intelligence assets to the scene.

“Upon sighting the officers, the hoodlums took to their heels having shot one Benjamin Ogundare and abducted the duo of Goodluck Ogundare and Janet Ogundare.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call. Aggressive hunt and rescue mission has been launched on the tails of the hoodlums, while the investigation continues.”