Three teenagers arrested for abducting 6-year old girl in Kano

Police in Katsina State have arrested three teenagers over the alleged abduction of a six-year old girl in Kano.

The police identified the suspects as Abdulrazak Ibrahim, Aliyu Salisu, and Mohammed Ibrahim, who are all 19-year old.

Katsina police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects conspired and kidnapped the victim at Bachirawa quarters, Kano state, on January 6.

Isah disclosed that the suspects demanded N2 million as ransom from the victim’s parents.

The Katsina police spokesperson said one of the suspects was arrested at the point of collecting the N2 million ransom.

“They kidnapped their victim one Fatima Abubakar, ‘F’, aged 6 year old, of Bachirawa quarters, Kano state on 06/01/2023 at about 1100hrs whisked her to Katsina state and demanded for two million naira (N2,000,000.00) ransom,” Isah said.

“The suspect (Aliyu Salisu alias “Chilo”) was caught red handed in the process of receiving the ransom.

“During investigation, the other members of the syndicate were also arrested and the victim rescued unhurt.”