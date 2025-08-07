Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

The organisers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards have unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Kopa and Yachine Trophies, honouring the brightest young talents and top-performing goalkeepers in world football.

Among the standout names is Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie, who earned a spot on the shortlist for the Yachine Trophy – an award dedicated to the best goalkeeper in the world.

Nnadozie, whose heroics for the Super Falcons and her stellar performances at club level have drawn widespread praise, joins an elite group of nominees that includes Barcelona’s Cata Coll, Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, England’s Hannah Hampton, and the Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar.

Her nomination marks a significant milestone for Nigerian women’s football, underscoring her growing stature on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Kopa Trophy nominees, recognising the world’s best male player under the age of 21 — were also announced on Thursday. The ten rising stars shortlisted include Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsi, Désiré Doué, Estevão, Dean Huijsen, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rodrigo Mora, João Neves, Lamine Yamal, and Kenan Yildiz.

“These are our 2025 Kopa Trophy nominees!” the Ballon d’Or team posted via X, celebrating the next generation of football talent poised to shape the future of the sport.

Both lists signal football’s evolving landscape, spotlighting emerging icons who are already making waves at the highest level.