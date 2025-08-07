Connect with us

Sports

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled
Advertisement

Sports

Thomas Partey granted bail in UK rape, sexual assault case

Sports

D’Tigress Make History with Fifth Straight Women’s Afrobasket Title

Sports

Fintiri gives Falcons coach Madugu house, N50m

Sports

Nigerian born Charlton academy player passes on at 10

Sports

Onanuga defends Tinubu’s lavish reward to Super Falcons, compares it to BBNaija prize

Sports

Super Falcons beat Morocco to win 10th AFCON title

Sports

Nigeria names 17-man squad for 2025 Afrobasket

Sports

Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Icon, Dies at 71

Sports

Lamine Yamal’s 18th Birthday Sparks Controversy Over Dwarf Entertainers as Performer Defends Event

Sports

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

The organisers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards have unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Kopa and Yachine Trophies, honouring the brightest young talents and top-performing goalkeepers in world football.

Among the standout names is Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie, who earned a spot on the shortlist for the Yachine Trophy – an award dedicated to the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

The nominees

Nnadozie, whose heroics for the Super Falcons and her stellar performances at club level have drawn widespread praise, joins an elite group of nominees that includes Barcelona’s Cata Coll, Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, England’s Hannah Hampton, and the Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar.

Her nomination marks a significant milestone for Nigerian women’s football, underscoring her growing stature on the global stage.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

The nominees

Meanwhile, the 2025 Kopa Trophy nominees, recognising the world’s best male player under the age of 21 — were also announced on Thursday. The ten rising stars shortlisted include Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsi, Désiré Doué, Estevão, Dean Huijsen, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rodrigo Mora, João Neves, Lamine Yamal, and Kenan Yildiz.

“These are our 2025 Kopa Trophy nominees!” the Ballon d’Or team posted via X, celebrating the next generation of football talent poised to shape the future of the sport.

Both lists signal football’s evolving landscape, spotlighting emerging icons who are already making waves at the highest level.

Ballon d’Or 2025: Nnadozie makes Yachine Trophy list as Kopa Trophy nominees unveiled

The nominees

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (374) Alex Otti (577) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (941) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (177) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (358) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (104) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (127) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (161) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (637) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (97) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement