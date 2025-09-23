‘There was no match’: French football director says as Dembele, Bonmati take 2025 Ballon d’Or crowns

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmatí claimed the top honours at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday night, in a ceremony dominated by French and Spanish talent.

Vincent Garcia, director of France Football, organisers of the award, said Dembélé’s victory was emphatic, noting that the PSG winger’s dominance in the voting left little room for debate.

“There was no match. Ousmane won it by a wide margin. On all continents: Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or is clear and unambiguous. It is a Ballon d’Or that is authoritative for our judges,” Garcia told reporters.

The French international, who played a pivotal role in PSG’s historic continental treble last season, finished comfortably ahead of Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal. Vitinha, also of PSG, placed third, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Barcelona’s Raphinha rounded out the top five.

Bonmatí made history by becoming the first player to win the women’s Ballon d’Or three times in a row, edging her club teammate Mariona Caldentey.

England’s Hannah Hampton was voted Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, while Sarina Wiegman, coach of the Lionesses, clinched the Best Coach award.

Nigeria also made its mark at the ceremony. Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League, finished fourth in the women’s goalkeeper category, becoming the first Nigerian and African shot-stopper to be nominated for the prestigious award.

Brighton celebrated her achievement on social media, describing it as a proud moment for the club and the continent.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu also earned global recognition, finishing fourth in the women’s Coach of the Year rankings behind Wiegman.

Other notable winners on the night included Gianluigi Donnarumma (Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year), Cole Palmer (Men’s Rising Star), and PSG, which was named Men’s Club of the Year, while Arsenal received the women’s equivalent.