Osimhen: From hawking in Lagos to Galatasaray’s golden millions

Victor Osimhen’s rise from the streets of Lagos to global football stardom is the stuff of legend. On July 31, 2025, that story reached a new chapter: his permanent move to Turkish giants Galatasaray for €75 million.

The deal not only makes him the most expensive Nigerian player to sign for the club, but also the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in history – earning a staggering €15 million net per season (about ₦37 billion annually), plus a €1 million loyalty bonus and €5 million in image rights.

This windfall comes on the heels of a loan spell in Istanbul where Osimhen lit up the Turkish Süper Lig, claiming both the league title and the Golden Boot. At 26, with a four-year contract in hand, he stands as a symbol of ambition and success for millions back home. Yet beneath the celebrations lie uncomfortable questions.

Why did Napoli, who once slapped a €120–150 million price tag on him, settle for €75 million? Is a move to the Turkish league—perceived as less competitive than Serie A or the Premier League – a step forward or a step sideways for a player in his prime and fresh off being crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year? And how do the lingering controversies from his Napoli years shape the narrative around his legacy?

This editorial dissects the fine print of the Galatasaray deal, weighs its impact on Osimhen’s career trajectory, and places him in the broader context of African footballers navigating fame, fortune, and public scrutiny- alongside his celebrated British and French-born contemporaries.

The timing of the contract also sparks debate. Signed ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup deadline on June 10, 2025, the deal suggests urgency from Galatasaray to secure Osimhen for global exposure. However, Napoli’s willingness to accept €75 million, down from their €120 million valuation in 2024, hints at strained relations following a tumultuous 2023/24 season, marked by public disputes and a loan stint. This reduction appears questionable when compared to transfers of similar-aged strikers in top leagues, like Manchester United’s £74 million deal for 22-year-old Benjamin Sesko or Newcastle’s rejection of £110 million for Alexander Isak, both in August 2025. The lower fee, despite Osimhen’s 67 goals in 118 Napoli appearances, suggests either market dynamics or unresolved tensions at play.

The salary itself, while historic, invites scrutiny. Osimhen’s €15 million net per season equates to £250,000 weekly, aligning with top earners in Europe but dwarfing typical Turkish Super Lig wages. For context, Jadon Sancho’s reported willingness to accept a 50 percent pay cut from £300,000 weekly to join a European club highlights the Premier League’s higher wage ceiling. In Nigeria, where economic hardship bites, this figure feels astronomical, potentially alienating fans who view such sums as detached from local realities.

Advertisement

Osimhen’s rise is a beacon for Nigerian youth. Born in Lagos, he overcame poverty to become the first Nigerian to win Serie A’s top scorer title in 2022/23 with 26 goals, helping Napoli secure their first Scudetto in 33 years. His 2023 African Footballer of the Year award, a first for a Nigerian since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, and his record as the highest-scoring African in a single Serie A season, cement his place in history. For young Nigerians in places like Ibadan or Kano, Osimhen embodies resilience, proving that talent can break global barriers.

Yet, his career has not been without turbulence. The Napoli mess in September 2023, when the club posted a TikTok video mocking Osimhen’s penalty miss, sparked accusations of racism and prompted legal threats from his agent, Roberto Calenda. A subsequent video likening him to a “coconut” further inflamed tensions, though Osimhen downplayed the racial angle, citing his bond with Naples fans. These incidents, coupled with Napoli’s post-title struggles under coaches Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri, saw Osimhen’s form dip, with only seven league goals in 2023/24 due to injuries and club chaos. His loan to Galatasaray in 2024, while successful, was seen as a step down, fueling debates about his ambition compared to British-born peers like Bukayo Saka or French-born stars like Kylian Mbappé.

Critics often compare Osimhen to these counterparts, noting disparities in career paths. Saka, at 24, thrives at Arsenal with consistent Premier League exposure, while Mbappé, 26, commands global attention at Real Madrid. Osimhen’s move to Turkey, despite its financial rewards, is perceived as less prestigious, with some Nigerian fans on social media questioning why he didn’t secure a Premier League transfer, given interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. Unlike Saka or Mbappé, whose clubs avoided public spats, Osimhen’s Napoli fallout drew scrutiny, with critics arguing his reaction—deleting Napoli posts from social media—showed immaturity. However, such comparisons overlook Nigeria’s unique challenges, where systemic barriers make Osimhen’s achievements monumental.

Osimhen’s story inspires beyond the pitch. His journey from selling water in Lagos traffic to earning ₦37 billion annually shows what determination can achieve. His philanthropy, supporting grassroots football in Nigeria, and his vocal pride in his roots make him a role model for millions in cities like Port Harcourt or Abuja. Despite controversies, his ability to rebound—evidenced by his Turkish Golden Boot—proves his mettle.

For Nigerians, Osimhen’s contract, while raising questions about its market fit, is a testament to his value. The move to Galatasaray may not match the glamour of a Premier League transfer, but it positions him to dominate a new league while inspiring a generation. As he navigates future challenges, Nigeria watches, hoping he continues to break records and silence doubters, proving that talent from these shores can shine anywhere.