Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday to face multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian international is accused of five counts of rape involving two women, and one count of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 2021 and 2022 during his time as a player for the English Premier League club.

Partey’s court appearance came just four days after his contract with Arsenal officially ended on June 30. Dressed in a black zip-neck jumper, he stood calmly in the dock with his hands behind his back as the charges were read out.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the first report of rape was received in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, said her client “denies all the charges against him” and is prepared to vigorously defend himself. “He welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name,” she added.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 in a £45 million move from Spanish club Atlético Madrid. Over four seasons with the Gunners, he made 167 appearances and scored nine goals, including four in his final campaign. He also has 51 caps for the Ghana national team.

Arsenal has acknowledged his departure but declined to comment further. “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Partey with a possible move to La Liga side Villarreal.