Lamine Yamal’s 18th Birthday Sparks Controversy Over Dwarf Entertainers as Performer Defends Event

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy following his 18th birthday celebration, which featured entertainers with dwarfism — a choice that has prompted backlash from disability rights advocates and sparked a formal investigation by Spanish authorities.

The event, held last Saturday night in Olivella, a town around 50 kilometres west of Barcelona, drew high-profile guests, including teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde, and music stars such as Dominican rapper Chimbala and Spanish artist Bad Gyal. It featured a mafia-themed dress code, live performances, and, controversially, entertainers with dwarfism hired as part of the festivities.

A video showing a group of people with dwarfism arriving at the venue circulated online, triggering criticism from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE). The group condemned the act as degrading and discriminatory, accusing the organisers of perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The ADEE said it had filed a formal complaint and is pursuing legal action, arguing that the use of individuals with dwarfism for entertainment “undermines the image and rights” of people with disabilities.

In response to the complaint, Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights confirmed on Tuesday that it has asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate whether the incident violated any laws or infringed on the rights of people with disabilities.

“The ADEE has filed a complaint, so this ministry has asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate to see if the law has been violated and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities,” a ministry spokesperson told AFP.

However, the entertainers involved in the event have come out strongly in defence of their participation, calling the backlash both unfair and harmful to their livelihood. One of the performers, speaking anonymously on Catalan radio station RAC1, insisted that the party was respectful and that the outrage is rooted more in media sensationalism than actual mistreatment.

“No one disrespected us. We were allowed to work in peace,” the entertainer said. “We’re normal people who dedicate ourselves to what we love doing in an absolutely legal way.”

He accused the ADEE of trying to undermine their profession, saying the association has been pushing to ban such forms of entertainment without offering alternative job opportunities or training to those affected.

“For a couple of years now, these people have been harming us; they want to ban a job that we like. Why can’t we do it because of our physical condition?” he asked. “They are the ones humiliating us.”

The performer also alleged that internal politics within the ADEE, particularly a change in leadership, may be fuelling the group’s aggressive stance. “There is a new president who feels self-conscious and wants to screw us others. We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys. We dance, we distribute drinks, we do magic … there are many types of shows,” he added.

The entertainer said four individuals with dwarfism worked at Yamal’s party, performing for about an hour. After their set, they joined the rest of the guests in celebration “like everyone else.”

“All this fuss is only happening because it was Lamine Yamal’s party,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Dominican rapper Chimbala, who also performed at the event, shared a video of himself on Instagram singing his hit “Abusadora” alongside Yamal, while players Gavi and Balde danced onstage. “Lamine Yamal at 18, the best player in the world, singing my song ‘Abusadora’. Thank you for inviting me,” Chimbala wrote.

Despite the growing controversy, Yamal’s camp has remained silent, with his representatives yet to respond to media inquiries.

Yamal, who turned 18 on July 13, is widely regarded as one of football’s brightest talents. He helped Barcelona secure a domestic treble last season — winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup — and has scored 25 goals in 106 appearances for the club since making his debut at age 15 in 2023. He is also a leading contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or.