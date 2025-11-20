Hakimi hails CAF Player of the Year Award as ‘recognition that Crowns Years of Hard Work’ 

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has described his 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award as a crowning recognition of years of sacrifice, dedication and growth, after being named Africa’s best footballer at a ceremony in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the achievement in an Instagram post shortly after receiving the award, Hakimi wrote:

“A recognition that crowns years of hard work, success, and unforgettable moments.

“My gratitude goes to my family, my teammates, and everyone who works with me every day, on and off the field. Your trust, dedication, and support make me stronger and allow me to grow.

“Thank you to all the Moroccan people for always standing behind me.

“I hope this moment inspires every child in our country and across our continent to believe in their dreams and fight for them.”

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender emerged winner ahead of Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, becoming the first Moroccan to claim the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998. Osimhen won the award in 2023, while Ademola Lookman claimed it for Nigeria in 2024.

Hakimi’s triumph comes on the back of a stellar 2024/2025 season with PSG, where he played a crucial role in the club’s Ligue 1 title win, French Cup triumph and UEFA Champions League success.

His victory added to a memorable night for Moroccan football, with Ghizlane Chebbak claiming the CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award after edging Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade, captain of the WAFCON-winning Super Falcons and the tournament’s Best Player.

Advertisement

Nigeria still made strong impressions at the awards, with Chiamaka Nnadozie securing the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive time. The Super Falcons were also named Women’s National Team of the Year following their dominant run to a record 10th WAFCON title in 2024.