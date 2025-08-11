In a show of compassion and commitment to community welfare, UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reached out to the less privileged in Lagos through its charity outreach programme.

The Foundation visited So-Said Charity Homes Community and SOS Children’s Village, where it donated essential food items and relief materials – including bags of rice, beans, and other necessities — to elderly residents, children, and other vulnerable groups. The gesture was aimed at easing hardship and bringing smiles to the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the outreach, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s ongoing mission to give back to society.

“At UBA Foundation, we believe in touching lives and supporting the communities where we operate. The elderly and children are among the most vulnerable in society, and it is our duty to lend a hand where we can. This outreach is a clear demonstration of our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development,” she said.

The CEO of So-Said Charity Homes Community, Mrs. Felicia Martins, whose orphanage benefited from the donations, expressed heartfelt appreciation.

“We are deeply grateful to UBA Foundation for remembering us and brightening the lives of our residents. These items will provide much-needed relief, especially in these challenging times,” she noted.

Similarly, Programme Director of SOS Children’s Village, Ayodeji Adelopo, commended the Foundation for its consistent support to orphaned and vulnerable children, calling for more partnerships in the future.

“UBA Foundation has shown time and again that it cares for children’s welfare. This donation will ensure the children in our care have nutritious meals and other essentials. We value this kindness,” he said.

Beneficiaries, including elderly residents and children, expressed joy and gratitude as they received the items.

UBA Foundation’s Managing Director/CEO, Bola Atta, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to driving positive change through impactful initiatives.

“We remain committed to uplifting communities through education, empowerment, environmental projects, and other programmes. Our outreach efforts are a testament to our dedication to making a lasting difference,” she stated.

The Foundation has a strong record of philanthropy across Africa, from scholarships and educational programmes to healthcare interventions and poverty alleviation projects.