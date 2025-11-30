Connect with us

Published

24 minutes ago

on

Fidelity Bank, FMDQ, UBA, CSCS for CAMCAN 2025 workshop with focus on ISA Reforms, Nigeria’s Investment Climate

The Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) has announced plans for its 2025 annual workshop, set for December 6–7 at Orchid Hotels, Ajah, Lagos. The event, a key platform for dialogue on the Nigerian capital market, will centre on the theme: “Regulatory Reforms: ISA 2025 and Nigeria’s Investment Climate.”

The workshop aims to explore the transformative potential of the forthcoming Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which is expected to enhance market governance, investor protection, transparency, and capital formation. CAMCAN described the Act as a forward-looking framework that goes beyond merely replacing the 2007 legislation, explicitly defining the objectives, powers, and functions of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to align Nigeria’s market with international best practices while addressing domestic challenges.

The two-day event will convene regulators, market operators, economists, bank executives, and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategic reforms and investment opportunities. Dr Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the SEC, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, will chair the workshop. The keynote address will be delivered by Mr Abubakar Lawal, Group Managing Director/CEO of GTI Group. Guests of honour include Mr Temi Popoola, CEO of NGX Group, and Ms Tumi Sekoni, Group COO of FMDQ Group.

A panel session featuring representatives from key regulatory and market institutions will dissect the keynote address and offer expert insights on reform priorities and strategies to deepen market development. CAMCAN highlighted that its annual workshop plays a crucial role in promoting research, advocacy, and sustained engagement within Nigeria’s capital market.

FMDQ Group Plc leads the list of sponsors, joined by Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa, NGX Group, SEC, Seplat Energy, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Oando, Zenith Bank, Access Corporation, FBN Holdings, United Capital, FCMB, VFD Group, Nestlé Nigeria, and other institutions.

The 2025 workshop is expected to contribute meaningfully to ongoing discussions on economic stability, investor protection, and capital market modernisation, providing guidance for policy adjustments and strategies to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

