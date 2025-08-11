Connect with us

2025/2026 Academic Session: OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Holds Entrance Exams Wednesday, Thursday
Published

8 mins ago

on

2025/2026 Academic Session: OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Holds Entrance Exams Wednesday, Thursday

 

The Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, will hold its entrance examinations for the 2025/2026 academic session this week.

According to a Public Service Announcement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Moshood Afolabi, the exams are scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, and Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Adeleke University CBT Centre, Ede, Osun State, starting at 8 a.m. daily.

Applicants for Community Health will write their exams on Wednesday, August 13, while candidates for other courses will take theirs on Thursday, August 14.

The Registrar advised candidates to arrive at the venue early and come with their printed application slips for identification.

