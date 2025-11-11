UBA backs Chad’s $30bn economic transformation plan, pledges strong financing support

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chad’s ambitious $30 billion development strategy, Tchad Connexion 2030, describing it as a bold and bankable roadmap for industrialization, infrastructure growth, and inclusive development across the Central African nation.

Speaking at the UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday, where he delivered the keynote address, a senior representative of the UBA Group, speaking on behalf of the Group Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, said African development had entered an “era of execution,” noting that Chad was laying the groundwork for global competitiveness through large-scale transformation projects.

The forum, themed “Financing African Competitiveness – Building Bridges, Powering Progress,” brought together government officials from Chad and the United Arab Emirates, development finance institutions, international investors, and private-sector leaders.

The UBA representative praised the vision behind the Chad Connexion 2030 plan, which outlines 268 strategic projects, including major infrastructure upgrades, a national electrification push, and expanded access to clean water for millions of people.

“The $30 billion Chad Connection 2030 plan is not just a document; it is a declaration of intent,” he said. “It is designed to shift Chad from the periphery of global economic activity to the centre of industrial and market relevance.”

He noted that increasing electricity access to 60 percent of the population and providing safe water to 11 million people would drive agricultural productivity, stimulate manufacturing, and enable digital economy expansion.

UBA Highlights Financing Track Record Across Africa.

The bank highlighted several large-scale infrastructure financing deals it has led or participated in across the continent, including:

$400 million for Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project

Over $700 million invested in Nigeria’s post-privatisation power sector

$10 billion syndication participation for the Dangote Refinery

$315 million for major road projects in Ghana

The representative emphasized that the key to unlocking Africa’s competitiveness is not the scarcity of capital but the structuring of “bankable, de-risked” projects supported by strong governance.

UBA’s Existing Investments in Chad

He also disclosed that UBA already has more than $102 million committed in Chad through government securities and major national projects, including:

A $49 million domestic gas supply initiative

A $6.7 million renewable wind energy project in Amdjarass

Funding support for road rehabilitation and telecommunications upgrades

These, he said, demonstrate UBA’s “deep, vested partnership with Chad’s development agenda.”

Call for Strategic Partnerships

The keynote underscored the importance of aligning:

International investors

African commercial banks

Development finance institutions

Domestic and regional policy frameworks

According to him, coordinated collaboration could enable Chad to leverage anchor investments to attract international capital at ratios of 10:1 or even 20:1.

“Financing African competitiveness is not charity,” he said. “It is one of the smartest investments for shared global prosperity.”

A Vision Rooted in Inclusion

He added that competitiveness must extend beyond capital cities to rural and emerging economic zones, noting that UBA’s branch network strategy across Africa is designed to ensure that SMEs, farmers, and local entrepreneurs have access to finance.

Quoting UAE founding leader Sheikh Zayed, the speaker called for unity of purpose and shared commitment to development, saying the transformation of Chad has the potential to set a benchmark for Africa’s next phase of growth.

The forum continues with panel sessions on energy investment, industrial diversification, financing infrastructure, and private-sector partnerships.