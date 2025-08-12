Connect with us

Malawi Tops African Stock Markets as MSE ASI Gains 8.25% WoW
Published

23 mins ago

on

Malawi Tops African Stock Markets as MSE ASI Gains 8.25% WoW

African stock markets closed largely positive for the week ended August 8, 2025, with 10 out of 13 tracked exchanges recording gains in their All Share Indexes (ASI).

Malawi led the pack, posting the highest growth of 8.25% week-on-week, as the Malawi Stock Exchange All Share Index rose to 425,534.71 points from 393,087.82 points the previous week.

Ghana’s GSE-CI came second, advancing 5.60% to close at 7,386.41 points compared to 6,994.45 points the week before. Nigeria’s NGX ASI ranked third with a 3.18% gain, closing at 145,754.91 points from 141,263.05 points.

Tanzania’s DSE ASI followed, rising 2.81% to 2,536.39 points from 2,466.71 points, while Kenya’s NSE ASI placed fifth, up 1.41% to 161.19 points from 158.95 points.

Other gainers included Morocco (+1.27%), Zambia (+1.10%), Botswana (+0.28%), Rwanda (+0.12%), and Mauritius (+0.01%).

Meanwhile, three exchanges closed negative during the week. Cote d’Ivoire’s index dipped 0.44%, Uganda declined 0.77%, and Zimbabwe recorded the steepest drop at 2.45%.

