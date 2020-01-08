Abia govt announces outbreak of Lassa fever in state

The Abia State government has announced an outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The state’s commissioner for health, Dr. Joe Osuji who announced the outback via a statement on his behalf by Chief Egbulefu Eze Sony on Tuesday, said index cases had been identified.

“Index patients have been identified and Post Exposure Prophylaxis drugs administered to direct contacts of the index patients,” the statement read.

“A rapid response team is already on ground to ensure a 24-hour emergency operation in the next 21 days.”

The government advised residents of the state to get rid of rodents in their environment and be hygiene conscious.

“Abians are advised to get rid of rodents within their environment, wash hands regularly, keep the environment clean, avoid soaking raw garri in water to drink and warm food before eating.”

Residents were also advised to seek medical assistance as soon as they notice possible symptoms.