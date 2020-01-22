Airport Authority issues Coronavirus warning, to adopt more safety measures

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised airline passengers and other airport users to adhere strictly to quarantine measures in view of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in China and other Asian countries.

FAAN which gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday, by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, assured that it has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures.

“In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports,” the statement read.

“All the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports.

“FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and If too high, they are pulled aside for observation.

“Recently, a deadly virus known as CORONAVIRUS broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have been infected. The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to boarder countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

“The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, have confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.

“Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to.”