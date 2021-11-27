By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The apex body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Igbimo Agba, has described the performance of the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola in the last three years as inexhaustible just as it rejoiced with the governor on the occasion of his 3rd year in office.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman, Engr. Sola Akinwunmi, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the release, the APC body described the three years of Oyetola’s administration as full of infrastructural development in all facets of life, saying that Osun is blessed for having governor Oyetola at this critical period of economic crunch.

“The entire body of APC, IGBIMO AGBA OSUN under my leadership heartily rejoice with Your Excellency- Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola on the third year anniversary of the APC led Government in Osun State precisely on the 27th day of this month of November, 2021,” he said.

“Catalogue of achievements of this administration in the past three years is almost inexhaustible which touched and transformed all sectors within the State.

“While looking forward to seeing further transformation of the State into our desired status,we are at the same time appreciating all citizens and residents of the State for their unalloyed supports always accorded Mr Governor since he assumed Office.”

The body enjoined party faithfuls to remain committed, resolute, loyal and up and doing to ensure electoral success in all future elections.