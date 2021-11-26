The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ has intercepted contraband goods with duty paid value worth over N300 million.

According to the Area Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit Zone C Ali Ibrahim, the seizures were intercepted along different routes within the zone which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo.

They include an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User Certificate, 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals, 304 pieces of used tyres, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing amongst others, totalling about N300 million.

Ibrahim noted that the successes were recorded through an intelligence-driven network of the Nigerian Customs Service.

He also added that the Nigeria Customs Service will continue to exhibit professionalism in ensuring that smuggling is reduced to its barest minimum in the country.

Source: Channels TV