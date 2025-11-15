Connect with us

2026: Osun APC elders urge aspirants to exercise patience over governorship forms
Published

6 minutes ago

on

The Osun State Elders’ Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), popularly known as Igbimo Agba, has appealed to all governorship hopefuls to remain patient in obtaining the party’s nomination forms for the 2026 election, pending the conclusion of a screening process already underway.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué issued on Friday and signed by the council’s chairman, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, after a meeting with the ad hoc committee set up to interface with aspirants in Ilobu.

According to the communiqué, the elders received and deliberated on the report of the ad hoc committee on the 2026 Osun governorship election, and resolved to constitute a screening committee mandated to thoroughly vet all aspirants within a specified timeframe.

The statement added that aspirants should refrain from procuring the party’s forms until the screening committee submits its report to the elders’ council.

The Igbimo Agba also urged all party stakeholders to remain steadfast and committed to the unity and progress of the APC in Osun State.

