By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo has said the party has no anointed or adopted candidate ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial contest in Osun State.

Adagunodo made this assertion today in a phone-in programme with Fresh 104.9 FM, Osogbo during a media chat anchored by Sola Ajala and made available to the press.

According to Adagunodo, while responding to a question by Mr. Ajala on how the party will be able to manage the disaffection that has arisen from the pronouncements of Senator Ademola Adeleke as candidate party by a group within the party, Adagunodo said as far as the constitution of the party was concerned, the party has no candidate, not even aspirant until they obtain the nomination and expression of intention forms.

Hon Adagunodo stressed further that even if a candidate is adopted as consensus candidate, the constitution mandates the party to go to the field and do affirmation.

He said the PDP will do everything possible within its power to make sure that whoever that wants to carry the flag of the party will be chosen unanimously and such person will be acceptable to all.

On who is his favourite aspirant, Adagunodo said he has none but that he will definitely have someone he will have sympathy for at the right time. He also added that none of the aspirants is his anointed yet.

Hon. Adagunodo also assured that PDP will win in Ekiti, Osun, the entire South West and also win the presidential election in 2022 and 2023 and beyond because the present APC regime has failed Nigerians in all sectors, economy, education, infrastructure and virtually in every aspects imaginable.