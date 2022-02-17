By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chairman, Osun APC Elders’ Caucus popularly known as ‘Igbimo Agba’, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, has berated the immediate past Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for according to him, “descending so low to engage in uncharitable public street show.”

Akinwumi described the show as as a display of thuggery and hooliganism that is unbefitting of a personality like Aregbesola.

The APC chieftain made the statement while receiving Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his residence on Thursday.

Aregbesola, now Interior Minister, had on Monday paraded some streets in Osogbo in a motorcade with a former Secretary to the State Government and factional ‘anointed aspirant’ of the ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), a splinter group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Adeoti.

Engr. Akinwumi, who lamoooned the erstwhile governor for “acting like a baby politician,” commended Governor Oyetola for his display of maturity and competence in handling the matter.

He called on the aggrieved members of the ruling party to return to the party and stop being deceived by those who have nothing to offer them, noting that the APC remains one and united family in the state.

The party leader noted that it is irrational and illogical to claim that the APC was factionalized in the state, adding that all the party structures and its leadership are with the Governor who by the party’s Constitution, is the overall leader of the party.

“As a matter of fact, the erstwhile Governor belittles himself and I am very sure he didn’t know the implications of what he did. He acted so low and naively as if he was the sitting Governor,” he said.

“Was he telling us that there are two Governors in the State? Has he forgetten that he was no longer a Governor? Well be it as it was, we have known his intention and we leave everyone to his or her conscience.

“I commend the way and manner our Governor has been managing the circumstance over time. He has demonstrated patience, tolerance and integrity.

“All I have to tell our Governor is to remain calm and unperturbed as we are solidly behind him for second term”, Akinwumi said.