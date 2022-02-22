By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Igbimo Agba Caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has congratulated the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on his emergence as the flagbearer of the party in the primary election held last Saturday.

The chairman of the caucus, Engr. Sola-Akinwumi, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday, described the emergence of Governor Oyetola as victory for sustainability of democracy in Osun.

The statement read, “I, Engr. Sola-Akinwumi, mnse, on behalf of our prestigious members of Igbimo Agba APC, Osun is hereby congratulating your Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, the Executive Governor, of Osun state on your emergence as APC flag bearer at the recently concluded primary election”

“As the phase 2 of gubernatorial contest now commences, it is an established fact that, all hands must be on deck to record a resounding victory at July 16th election”

“There is no doubt in my mind that, your emergence as APC, State flag bearer for State of Osun is a clear testimony of your general acceptability by the good people of the State of Osun.

“It’s an undisputed fact that, your Excellency’s disposition to the welfare of all and sundry, financial management and infrastructural developments also played a major role in the recently concluded party primary election”

“Having now successfully cruished to phase 2 which is the gubernatorial election of 16th July, 2022, we have resolved in Igbimo Agba APC to carefully manage the politics of inclusiveness thereby directing our members across the State to reach out to those who may be aggrieved at all levels”

.

“Finally, the efforts of the citizens coupled with the residents of the State of Osun regarding their continued prayers, love and suport for our amiable and God chosen Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Adegbiyega Oyetola is hereby highly commended and appreciated”

“Congratulations, Congratulations and Congratulations”

