Soludo, Obiano debunk death rumour, call story wicked, irresponsible

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and former Governor Willie Obiano on Friday dismissed widespread rumours circulating on social media alleging that Obiano had died in a London hospital.

Soludo, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, described the report as “malicious, wicked and utterly false,” noting that he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that the former governor was alive and in good health.

“I view with grave concern the reckless circulation of such malicious rumours. It is both wicked and completely irresponsible,” Soludo said.

He urged journalists and online publishers to uphold the ethics of the profession by verifying information through credible channels before publication, warning that the spread of unverified death claims “erodes public trust.”

Shortly after Soludo’s rebuttal, Obiano himself appeared in a video message circulated on social media, further dismissing the rumour. Speaking in Igbo, the former governor – currently in the United States – said those spreading lies about his death were only “extending his life.”

“The truth is that I am in the United States. I am not in London, and I didn’t go to the hospital. We give God the glory. All the lies they are peddling is for them to extend my life. That is how it will be through Christ our Lord,” Obiano said.

His former Commissioner for Information, Mr C. Don Adinuba, also issued a statement confirming that he had spoken with Obiano and describing the death rumour as baseless and mischievous.

“Obiano has never lived in the United Kingdom. He lives in the United States of America. I just spoke with him now,” Adinuba said, urging the public to disregard the claim.

The combined statements from Soludo, Adinuba and Obiano’s direct appearance have put an end to the speculation, which had spread widely earlier in the day and caused concern among supporters and residents of Anambra State.

Governor Soludo wished the former governor continued strength and a long life, calling on the public to ignore the false report and remain vigilant against misinformation.