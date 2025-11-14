Connect with us

Politics

Tinubu’s aide criticizes Wike over worsening waste situation in Abuja, urges urgent action
Advertisement

Politics

Judge stops PDP convention, says party must let Lamido into chairmanship race

Politics

Wabara blames internal sabotage for PDP crisis, vows Ibadan convention will proceed

Politics

We have not borrowed a dime since assumption of office — Ajagba, Abia CoS

Politics

Peter Obi urges national reflection after Wike-Naval officer confrontation

Politics

Gabon court jails Ali Bongo’s wife, son in sweeping graft case

Politics

Reps silent after shock adjournment over 2026 budget tension

Politics

Wike faces mounting criticism over Abuja land clash as calls for apology grow

Politics

Navy keeps silent as Wike blasts military over Abuja land dispute, says he won’t be intimidated

Cover Story Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation Politics

Anambra election: Forces that shaped Soludo’s sweeping victory

Politics

Tinubu’s aide criticizes Wike over worsening waste situation in Abuja, urges urgent action

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Tinubu’s aide criticizes Wike over worsening waste situation in Abuja, urges urgent action

A senior presidential aide has raised concerns over the worsening waste situation in Abuja, calling on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to take urgent action before it escalates into a major health crisis.

Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, sounded the alarm in a post on X on Friday, describing the capital’s waste management system as being in a state of disrepair.

Ajayi noted that piles of refuse have become increasingly visible across the city, warning that the situation was deteriorating at an alarming pace.

“My own Matter of Particular Concern (MPC) is the state of waste management and disposal in Abuja. Something has certainly broken with waste management and collection in Abuja that requires urgent fixing,” he wrote.

While acknowledging Wike’s strides in infrastructure, particularly road expansion and the resumption of abandoned projects, Ajayi stressed that the growing sanitation problem now requires the minister’s immediate attention.

“Refuse is taking over the city. Minister Wike should pay immediate attention to this. We salute his work in expanding road infrastructure and restarting many abandoned road projects and bridges. His achievements are very visible in this regard.

“The Minister must now avert a public health crisis with heaps of refuse and odious stench taking over public spaces,” he added.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (402) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1001) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (308) Olusegun Obasanjo (136) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (676) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement