Tinubu’s aide criticizes Wike over worsening waste situation in Abuja, urges urgent action

A senior presidential aide has raised concerns over the worsening waste situation in Abuja, calling on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to take urgent action before it escalates into a major health crisis.

Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, sounded the alarm in a post on X on Friday, describing the capital’s waste management system as being in a state of disrepair.

Ajayi noted that piles of refuse have become increasingly visible across the city, warning that the situation was deteriorating at an alarming pace.

“My own Matter of Particular Concern (MPC) is the state of waste management and disposal in Abuja. Something has certainly broken with waste management and collection in Abuja that requires urgent fixing,” he wrote.

While acknowledging Wike’s strides in infrastructure, particularly road expansion and the resumption of abandoned projects, Ajayi stressed that the growing sanitation problem now requires the minister’s immediate attention.

“Refuse is taking over the city. Minister Wike should pay immediate attention to this. We salute his work in expanding road infrastructure and restarting many abandoned road projects and bridges. His achievements are very visible in this regard.

“The Minister must now avert a public health crisis with heaps of refuse and odious stench taking over public spaces,” he added.