By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Igbimo Agba, the body of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State loyal to Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor, has urged the party faithful in the state to remain resolute even as the party faces trying period.

This was part of the resolution arrived at during a courtesy visit to Oyetola in his Iragbiji country home on Thursday and signed by its chairman.

Signed by Engr. Sola Akinwumi, the resolution read thus; “The above body led by its Chairman– Chief Engr. Sola Akinwumi met with His Excellency-Alh . Isiaka Adegboyega OYETOLA in his Country home, Iragbiji, Boripe L/G area , Osun State on Thursday the 26th day of January, 2023 and the following positions were taken:”

“The body appreciated and reaffirmed its unwavering loyalty, commitment, support and confidence in H/E Alh Gboyega Oyetola on all his actions as regards political issues.

“The body advised the Party leadership to remain resolute and optimistic in all its activities especially at this trying and critical situation when our Party is navigating the current political travails.

“The body further enjoined the Party leadership to stepup activities at all levels towards ensuring that all Political Stakeholders are timely brought onboard in the general elections campaigns commencing shortly from now.

“That every citizen and resident of Osun State is advised to be security conscious while Party members are enjoined to mobilize votes for APC Candidates in all elections slated for Febuary and March 2023”

“Finally, the body prays and hopes for judicial victory in the Guber Election Tribunal judgment expected to be delivered any time from now.”